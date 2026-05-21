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Nolan Smith News: Arrested on speeding charges

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Smith was arrested last Friday in Georgia and is accused of speeding and reckless driving, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

According to a representative of the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, Smith's vehicle was clocked at 130 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone while the 25-year-old was driving on the interstate. A court date for Smith's case has been set for July 14, though he wouldn't have to appear if he agrees to pay the fines associated with his citations. A 2023 first-round draft pick, Smith has accrued 10.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits over 45 career games during the regular season and was a standout performer in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2024, when he racked up four sacks in four playoff contests.

Nolan Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
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