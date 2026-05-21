Nolan Smith News: Arrested on speeding charges

Smith was arrested last Friday in Georgia and is accused of speeding and reckless driving, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

According to a representative of the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, Smith's vehicle was clocked at 130 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone while the 25-year-old was driving on the interstate. A court date for Smith's case has been set for July 14, though he wouldn't have to appear if he agrees to pay the fines associated with his citations. A 2023 first-round draft pick, Smith has accrued 10.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits over 45 career games during the regular season and was a standout performer in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2024, when he racked up four sacks in four playoff contests.