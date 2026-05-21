Nolan Smith News: Arrested on speeding charges
Smith was arrested last Friday in Georgia and is accused of speeding and reckless driving, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
According to a representative of the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, Smith's vehicle was clocked at 130 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone while the 25-year-old was driving on the interstate. A court date for Smith's case has been set for July 14, though he wouldn't have to appear if he agrees to pay the fines associated with his citations. A 2023 first-round draft pick, Smith has accrued 10.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits over 45 career games during the regular season and was a standout performer in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2024, when he racked up four sacks in four playoff contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Smith See More
-
NFL Picks
Packers vs Eagles NFL Picks for Monday Night Football192 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 10 Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips196 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Start/Sit for Week 10: Streaming Options & More196 days ago
-
General NFL Article
NFL Trade Deadline: Fantasy Impact of Rashid Shaheed, Jakobi Meyers & More198 days ago
-
Streaming Defenses
Streaming Defenses Week 10: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Smith See More