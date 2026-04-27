Nolan Smith News: Fifth-year option excercised
The Eagles exercised Smith's fifth-year option Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Smith will earn another $13.7 million, guaranteeing his services to the Eagles through 2027. The linebacker is coming off a slightly disappointing season that was spoiled by a lingering triceps injury he originally suffered during training camp. Despite the issue, Smith still started 12 regular-season games, logging 31 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks. Headed into 2026 healthy, Smith will look to produce a year similar to his 2024 season (42 tackles, including 6.5 sacks), which would help greatly in long-term extension discussions with the organization.
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