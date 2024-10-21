Nolan Smith News: Logs another sack in win

Smith recorded two total tackles (both solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

The 2023 first-round pick has seen increased playing time with Philadelphia's first-team defense over the past two weeks, recording five total tackles, including 2.0 sacks. Smith could continue seeing more work as one of the Eagles' top edge rushers as the season progresses, especially if he keeps playing the way he has over the last two games.