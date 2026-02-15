Nolan Smith headshot

Nolan Smith News: Misses five games in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Smith played 12 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, tallying 31 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Smith was sidelined on IR for five games with a triceps injury, leading to a corresponding drop in production. The 2023 first-round pick started all 12 of his games this season, but he played over 50 percent of defensive snaps just eight times. In three years, Smith has accumulated 9.5 sacks over 45 regular-season games. He figures to play a similar rotational role during the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.

Nolan Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Smith See More
Packers vs Eagles NFL Picks for Monday Night Football
NFL
Packers vs Eagles NFL Picks for Monday Night Football
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
97 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 10 Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 10 Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
101 days ago
Fantasy Football Start/Sit for Week 10: Streaming Options & More
NFL
Fantasy Football Start/Sit for Week 10: Streaming Options & More
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
101 days ago
NFL Trade Deadline: Fantasy Impact of Rashid Shaheed, Jakobi Meyers & More
NFL
NFL Trade Deadline: Fantasy Impact of Rashid Shaheed, Jakobi Meyers & More
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
103 days ago
Streaming Defenses Week 10: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week
NFL
Streaming Defenses Week 10: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
104 days ago