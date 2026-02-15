Nolan Smith News: Misses five games in 2025

Smith played 12 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, tallying 31 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Smith was sidelined on IR for five games with a triceps injury, leading to a corresponding drop in production. The 2023 first-round pick started all 12 of his games this season, but he played over 50 percent of defensive snaps just eight times. In three years, Smith has accumulated 9.5 sacks over 45 regular-season games. He figures to play a similar rotational role during the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.