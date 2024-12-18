Nolan Smith News: Sacks Wilson in Week 15 win

Smith registered four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Eagles' 27-13 win over the Steelers this past Sunday.

Smith sacked Russell Wilson for a 10-yard loss late in the second quarter, which forced the Steelers to settle for a 49-yard field-goal attempt that was successfully converted by Chris Boswell. Smith is up to 5.5 sacks through 14 regular-season games, 3.0 of which have come over the Eagles' last five games. He'll look to add to that total against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on Sunday.