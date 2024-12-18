Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nolan Smith headshot

Nolan Smith News: Sacks Wilson in Week 15 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Smith registered four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Eagles' 27-13 win over the Steelers this past Sunday.

Smith sacked Russell Wilson for a 10-yard loss late in the second quarter, which forced the Steelers to settle for a 49-yard field-goal attempt that was successfully converted by Chris Boswell. Smith is up to 5.5 sacks through 14 regular-season games, 3.0 of which have come over the Eagles' last five games. He'll look to add to that total against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on Sunday.

Nolan Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now