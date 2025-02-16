Nolan Smith News: Takes a leap in 2024

Smith recorded 42 tackles (22 solo), including 6.5 sacks, and two passes defended across 16 regular-season games. He also tallied 16 tackles (7 solo), including four sacks, while playing in four postseason games.

Smith went from a fringe role player who logged one sack as a rookie to a significant contributor down the stretch of Philadephia's run to Super Bowl LIX. The 2023 first-round pick started 10 of the final 11 games of the regular season, and he regularly played over 70 percent of defensive snaps after Week 12. He also led the team with four sacks in the postseason. Smith appears primed to serve as one of the Eagles' top pass rushers during the 2025 campaign.