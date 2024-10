Hines (knee) will remain sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hines had his 21-day practice window expire Wednesday, failing to be added to the active roster before it's conclusion. The running back is still working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in July of 2023 and he'll now shift his focus to being ready to go for next season.