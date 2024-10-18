Fantasy Football
Nyheim Hines headshot

Nyheim Hines Injury: Not likely to play this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 2:45pm

Hines (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Hines, who remains on the reserve/non-football injury list, practiced fully this week, but Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com relays that coach Kevin Stefanski noted Friday that Hines is unlikely to play this weekend. With Jerome Ford out with a hamstring injury, Nick Chubb (reserve/PUP, knee) is expected to return to action Sunday, joining a Cleveland backfield that also includes D'Onta Foreman (groin) and Pierre Strong.

Nyheim Hines
Cleveland Browns
