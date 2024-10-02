Nyheim Hines Injury: Returning to practice

The Browns designated Hines (knee) for a return to practice Wednesday.

Hines is finally ready to practice again after completing his recovery from an ACL tear, which he suffered in a jet ski accident in the summer of 2023. Considering the extensive time that he's missed, Hines will likely need close to the full 21-day practice evaluation window before the Browns bring him back from the non-football injury list. Hines shouldn't be expected to play this Sunday against the Commanders.