Nyheim Hines headshot

Nyheim Hines Injury: Sidelined another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 11, 2024 at 12:27pm

Hines (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hines was designated to return from Cleveland's non-football injury list on Oct. 2 and has been practicing in a limited fashion since. However, it appears the veteran running back is still not ready for in-game action just yet. Expect D'Onta Foreman (ankle) and Pierre Strong (hamstring) to serve as the Browns' top backup running backs behind Jerome Ford in Week 6.

Nyheim Hines
Cleveland Browns
