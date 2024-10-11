Nyheim Hines Injury: Sidelined another week

Hines (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hines was designated to return from Cleveland's non-football injury list on Oct. 2 and has been practicing in a limited fashion since. However, it appears the veteran running back is still not ready for in-game action just yet. Expect D'Onta Foreman (ankle) and Pierre Strong (hamstring) to serve as the Browns' top backup running backs behind Jerome Ford in Week 6.