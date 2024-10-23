Nyheim Hines Injury: Won't play vs. Ravens

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Hines (knee) is out for Week 8 versus Baltimore, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hines participated fully in practice ahead of Week 7 but ultimately didn't suit up for that contest either, so it's possible injury alone can't fully explain why he isn't active yet. After the long-awaited return of starter Nick Chubb, the Browns now already have four running backs on their active roster, so even if Hines works his way back into the mix soon, he won't be on the fantasy radar for most formats.