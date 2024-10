Hines (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hines remains on the reserve/NFI list but had his 21-day practice window opened this week. He'll have a couple more weeks to get ready. With Nick Chubb (knee, PUP) still working his way back, the Browns will continue to roll with Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman for at least one more week.