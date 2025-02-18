Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nyheim Miller-Hines headshot

Nyheim Miller-Hines Injury: Time in Cleveland ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Miller-Hines was released by the Browns on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston Reports.

Miller-Hines was expected to be able to return from an ACL tear at some point during the 2024 campaign but that never came to fruition, and he finished the season on injured reserve. He'll likely find a new opportunity in 2025 if he can prove himself healthy.

Nyheim Miller-Hines
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now