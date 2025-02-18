Nyheim Miller-Hines Injury: Time in Cleveland ends
Miller-Hines was released by the Browns on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston Reports.
Miller-Hines was expected to be able to return from an ACL tear at some point during the 2024 campaign but that never came to fruition, and he finished the season on injured reserve. He'll likely find a new opportunity in 2025 if he can prove himself healthy.
Nyheim Miller-Hines
Free Agent
