Octavian Smith News: Competing in Baltimore

The Ravens signed Smith as an undrafted free agent Friday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

A native of Burtonsville, MD who appeared in 49 games over the last four seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, Smith comes into the Ravens organization as a true hometown product. The wide receiver caught 43 passes for 529 yards over 12 games in 2025, albeit without scoring a touchdown. Smith will work to carve out a depth spot on Baltimore's wide-receiver depth chart this offseason.