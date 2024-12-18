Odafe Oweh Injury: Dealing with ankle injury
Oweh (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Oweh wasn't listed on Tuesday's estimated practice report, but it's possible he picked up an ankle injury during the Ravens' 35-14 win over the Giants this past Sunday. He'll have to be a full participant in Thursday's practice in order to avoid an injury designation heading into Saturday's AFC North clash against the Steelers.
