Odafe Oweh News: Career-best 10.0 sacks in 2024

Oweh tallied 39 tackles (25 solo), including 10.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Oweh logged 5.0 sacks in two of his first three seasons since being selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He didn't get a contract extension during the offseason, but that seemed to have fuelled his production in 2024 as he finished with a career-high 10.0 sacks, which was second-most on the Ravens behind Kyle Van Noy (13.5) and tied with Detroit's Za'Darius Smith for 16th-most in the NFL. Oweh enters the 2025 season on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and could get an extension from Baltimore this time around.