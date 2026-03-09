Odafe Oweh headshot

Odafe Oweh News: Four-year deal with Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Oweh agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $100 million contract with Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Oweh got off to a slow start in 2025, as he was held without a sack across five games with the Ravens, but he surged upon being traded to the Chargers and totaled 28 tackles (15 solo), including 7.5 sacks, across 12 regular-season appearances with Los Angeles. The 27-year-old also had 3.0 sacks in his lone playoff appearances, the Chargers' wild-card round loss to New England, so it's unsurprising to see the Commanders invest substantially in a bet on his upward trajectory. Oweh will now look to maximize his talents as a pass rusher under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

