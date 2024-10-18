Odell Beckham Injury: Questionable after Friday's DNP

Beckham (hamstring/personal) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Beckham was seemingly on track to make his second appearance for the Dolphins prior to popping up on the injury report Friday. His status for Sunday's game carries much less fantasy importance than it would have a few years ago, as the nearly 32-year-old wideout is well past his prime. Beckham failed to catch his only target in his Dolphins debut against the Patriots in Week 5.