Odell Beckham News: Clearer path to making roster sans Austin

Beckham's chances of winning a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster appear to have increased after Calvin Austin (knee) sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Tuesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Austin had been projected to play a significant role as the team's top slot receiver, but the Giants now appear likely to lean on a committee of players to fill the void, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Though top wideout Malik Nabers (knee) and top tight end Isaiah Likely are among the candidates to see more reps out of the slot, the Beckham is also capable of lining up at that spot in addition to playing on the perimeter. Given Beckham's age and poor track record on the health front in recent years, the Giants likely aren't counting on him to serve in anything more than a part-time role if he wins a roster spot, but the loss of Austin nonetheless makes Beckham a more valuable insurance option. Raanan notes that Beckham had been an afterthought for much of the summer while working with the second-team offense, but the 33-year-old wideout turned in one of his best practices Tuesday, hauling in four receptions during live drills.