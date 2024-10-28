Odell Beckham News: Held without a catch again

Beckham was not targeted during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Beckham has now failed to log a single catch through three appearances in a Dolphins uniform, and in his first appearance with Tua Tagovailoa back under center the veteran wideout didn't even draw a target. Rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, who also wasn't targeted versus Arizona, played 16 offensive snaps while Beckham played just 11. A tough Week 9 matchup against the Bills won't do Beckham any favors as he looks to show some flashes of life on offense.