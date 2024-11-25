Fantasy Football
Odell Beckham News: Held without a catch Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Beckham failed to secure any of his three targets during Sunday's 34-15 win over the Patriots.

Beckham continues to split No. 3 receiver reps with rookie Malik Washington, who himself brought in one of two targets for one yard versus New England. Across seven appearances the veteran wideout has compiled just seven grabs for 45 yards on 15 total targets, middling enough production that he remains off the fantasy radar heading into a road matchup against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

