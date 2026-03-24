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Odell Beckham News: Plans to play in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Beckham intends to play during the 2026 season and has drawn interest from teams as a free agent, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Beckham showcased his health and on-field abilities for Wildcats FFC during a recent Fanatics Flag Football Classic contest that featured current NFL players including Jalen Hurts and Stefon Diggs, plus a retired Tom Brady under center at quarterback. The 33-year-old wideout served a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy during the 2025 campaign and didn't ultimately find a new team upon being reinstated in November. He played a depth role with the Dolphins across nine regular-season appearances in 2024.

Odell Beckham
 Free Agent
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