Odell Beckham News: Plays largest snap share of season

Beckham secured both of his targets for 17 yards during Miami's 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday.

Beckham played 32 percent of offensive snaps on Monday Night Football, his highest share of the 2024 campaign, but drew one less target than he did Week 9 versus Buffalo. Notably, Beckham's involvement didn't come at the expense of rookie Malik Washington, as both hovered around a similar snap total while rotating in for No. 3 receiver reps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The veteran will look to continue ramping up his involvement Week 11 versus the Raiders.