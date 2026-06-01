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Odell Beckham News: Reuniting with Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Beckham is slated to sign a one-year contract with the Giants after working out with the team Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Beckham will return to New York and compete for a depth role at wide receiver alongside Calvin Austin, Malachi Fields and Isaiah Hodgins, with Darius Slayton (abdomen) and Darnell Mooney being the top candidates to join Malik Nabers (ACL) in three-wide sets. The 33-year-old veteran last played with the Giants from 2014-18 and has since logged stints with the Browns, Rams, Ravens and Dolphins. His last regular-season action came in 2024 with Miami, when he was limited to nine catches for 55 yards across as many appearances. Beckham doesn't boast the skill set to fill the void on special teams left by Gunner Olszewski's season-ending Achilles injury, though to that end Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that New York also plans to sign Braxton Berrios.

Odell Beckham
New York Giants
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