Odell Beckham News: Secures one of two targets in loss

Beckham hauled in one of two targets for nine yards during Thursday's 30-17 loss to the Packers.

Beckham was less involved on offense Thursday than rookie Malik Washington, who himself brought in two of four targets for just eight yards. Still, the No. 3 receiver role behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle isn't a particularly valuable one, especially with tight end Jonnu Smith having emerged as a consistent target option for Tua Tagovailoa. Beckham has yet to score or reach 20 yards in a single game this year, so he can safely be left off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 14 game against the Jets.