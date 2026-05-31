Odell Beckham News: Set to work out for Giants

Beckham will work out for the Giants on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Beckham and the Giants have been in contact for a series of months, and a possible reunion between the two parties seems to becoming more and more likely. The wide receiver spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with New York, and he last played in 2024, reeling in nine of 18 targets for 55 yards over nine games with the Dolphins. The Giants just lost Gunner Olszewski (Achilles) for the season, and Beckham could provide the team with an additional veteran option at wideout in 2026.