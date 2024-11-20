Odell Beckham News: Two grabs in win

Beckham caught two of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 34-19 win over the Raiders.

After seeing his highest snap share (32 percent) of the season in Week 10, Beckham played just 24 percent of Miami's offensive snaps against the Raiders on Sunday. The veteran wideout's 13 receiving yards were his lowest in a contest in which he has recorded a catch. In the six games he's played, Beckham has totaled just seven catches for 45 yards. With such little volume in the Dolphins' passing attack, Beckham can be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 12 matchup with the Patriots.