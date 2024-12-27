Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Injury: Out for Week 17

Okoronkwo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Okoronkwo will miss his first game of the season in Week 17. He'd previously dealt with a knee issue in late October but managed to play through the injury. Okoronkwo has recorded 22 tackles (14 solo), including five TFLs and 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 15 appearances this season. He'd started five of the previous six contests for Cleveland. James Houston could get some extra reps as a sub-package edge rusher.