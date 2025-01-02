Fantasy Football
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo headshot

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Okoronkwo (knee) is questionable to play Saturday versus the Ravens.

Okoronkwo was unavailable for the team's Week 17 loss to the Dolphins due to a knee injury and his status for Week 18 is now up in the air. The defensive lineman was able to log three limited practices during the week, opening the door for him to return to the field in the regular-season finale against Baltimore.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Cleveland Browns
