Ogbonnia Okoronkwo headshot

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo News: Able to suit up Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Okoronkwo (knee) is not among the Browns' inactives for Saturday's tilt against Baltimore.

Okoronkwo missed last Sunday's game against Miami due to a knee injury, but he'll be able to return to the field Saturday. The veteran defensive lineman has seen his role fluctuate throughout the campaign but typically plays around half of the Browns' defensive snaps. Sam Kamara might see a bit less defensive work Saturday with Okoronkwo back in action.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Cleveland Browns
