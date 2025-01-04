Ogbonnia Okoronkwo News: Able to suit up Week 18

Okoronkwo (knee) is not among the Browns' inactives for Saturday's tilt against Baltimore.

Okoronkwo missed last Sunday's game against Miami due to a knee injury, but he'll be able to return to the field Saturday. The veteran defensive lineman has seen his role fluctuate throughout the campaign but typically plays around half of the Browns' defensive snaps. Sam Kamara might see a bit less defensive work Saturday with Okoronkwo back in action.