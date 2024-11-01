Ogbonnia Okoronkwo News: Past knee injury

Okoronkwo (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoronkwo began the Browns' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions after sustaining a knee injury in the team's Week 8 win over the Ravens. However, he upgraded to full practice Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his knee issue in time for Week 9. Expect the 29-year-old to serve as the Browns' top rotational defensive end Sunday.