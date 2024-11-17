Ogbonnia Okoronkwo News: Records sack in loss

Okoronkwo recorded four tackles, 1.0 sacks and forced a fumble in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints in Week 11.

This was Cleveland's first game since it traded defensive end Za'Darius Smith to Detroit, which opened up available snaps for depth ends. Okoronkwo and Isaiah McGuire are the names most often discussed as beneficiaries of the trade. The sack was the third of the season for Okoronkwo, who was part of the starting eleven on defense and should continue to see a bump in playing time without Smith around.