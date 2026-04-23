Olaivavega Ioane headshot

Olaivavega Ioane News: Reeled in by Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:36pm

The Ravens selected Ioane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 14th overall.

The Ravens needed to rebuild their offensive line after allowing it to fall into some amount of decay in recent years, and Ioane was a common-sense first step toward achieving that. Ioane (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) is a mauler out of Penn State who perfectly fits the Ravens' bruising aesthetic and brings a strong skill set to go within the mauler category. He should be a high-floor, high-ceiling starter at guard and packs some serious athleticism (31.5-inch vertical) on his dense frame. Though there's still work to do on the offensive line for Baltimore, perhaps at center especially, Ioane is a big upgrade in the meantime.

Olaivavega Ioane
Baltimore Ravens
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