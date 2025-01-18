Fantasy Football
Olamide Zaccheaus headshot

Olamide Zaccheaus News: Back in Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Zaccheaus (groin) returned to Saturday's divisional-round contest in Detroit, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Zaccheaus was deemed questionable to return late in the first half due to a groin injury but rejoined his teammates on the Commanders' second possession after halftime. He'll rejoin a receiving composed of Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder and Luke McCaffrey.

Olamide Zaccheaus
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
