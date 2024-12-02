Olamide Zaccheaus News: Catches three passes

Zaccheaus caught each of his three targets for 14 yards in a 42-19 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Zaccheaus played 35 percent of snaps on offense and didn't get a noticeable boost in playing time after Noah Brown left with a rib injury. The Commanders instead turned to Dyami Brown for a regular spot on the perimeter, with Zaccheaus and Luke McCaffrey staying in their familiar depth roles. The Commanders now have a Week 14 bye, followed by a Week 15 road game at New Orleans.