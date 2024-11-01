Olamide Zaccheaus News: Cleared to face Big Blue
Zaccheaus (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Zaccheaus was a full participant Friday after logging limited practices the previous two days. He'll fill his usual role within a rotation-heavy Washington WR group in which Terry McLaurin is the only sure thing for a full-time role and steady targets each week.
