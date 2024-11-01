Fantasy Football
Olamide Zaccheaus headshot

Olamide Zaccheaus News: Cleared to face Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Zaccheaus (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Zaccheaus was a full participant Friday after logging limited practices the previous two days. He'll fill his usual role within a rotation-heavy Washington WR group in which Terry McLaurin is the only sure thing for a full-time role and steady targets each week.

