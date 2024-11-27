Fantasy Football
Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zaccheaus News: One grab in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 1:13am

Zaccheaus caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys.

Zaccheaus played just 34 percent of Washington's offensive snaps Sunday and continued his streak of limited playing time in the Commanders' offense. The veteran has played over 50 percent of snaps just once this season back in Week 5. Zaccheaus has recorded just one catch in each of the past three contests, as the 27-year-old is not a major part of Washington's offensive scheme. The sixth-year wideout should be ignored for fantasy purposes in a Week 13 matchup against Tennessee.

Olamide Zaccheaus
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
