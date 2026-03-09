Olamide Zaccheaus News: Returning to Atlanta

Zaccheaus is in line to sign with the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Zaccheaus previously played for Atlanta from 2019 to 2022, under Dan Quinn and Arthur Smith. The team is now led by Kevin Stefanski, who is badly in need of depth to support RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts at the skill positions. Zaccheaus fits best as a No. 3/4 receiver, but he might get a crack at the No. 2 role if the Falcons don't bring in a bigger name. They're expected to release WR Darnell Mooney on Wednesday when the 2026 league year begins.