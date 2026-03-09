Olamide Zaccheaus headshot

Olamide Zaccheaus News: Returning to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Zaccheaus is in line to sign with the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Zaccheaus previously played for Atlanta from 2019 to 2022, under Dan Quinn and Arthur Smith. The team is now led by Kevin Stefanski, who is badly in need of depth to support RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts at the skill positions. Zaccheaus fits best as a No. 3/4 receiver, but he might get a crack at the No. 2 role if the Falcons don't bring in a bigger name. They're expected to release WR Darnell Mooney on Wednesday when the 2026 league year begins.

Olamide Zaccheaus
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olamide Zaccheaus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olamide Zaccheaus See More
NFL Best Ball: Wide Receiver Analysis + 2026 Rankings
NFL
NFL Best Ball: Wide Receiver Analysis + 2026 Rankings
Author Image
John McKechnie
27 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
49 days ago
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Divisional Round Playoffs
NFL
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Divisional Round Playoffs
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
52 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Divisional Round Week: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Divisional Round Week: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
53 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
55 days ago