Olamide Zaccheaus News: Targeted six times

Zaccheaus caught four of six targets for 27 yards in a 30-23 loss at Baltimore on Sunday.

Zaccheaus split slot work with Luke McCaffrey, handling 38 percent snap share and 42 route share. There's not much likelihood of significant workload growth with Terry McLaurin locked in as the No. 1 receiver and Noah Brown playing well as the No. 2, but Zaccheaus has shockingly busy when he does get on the field, drawing targets on a team-high 31 percent of routes (albeit with a lot of those being screen passes). In any case, there's always risk of the volume not being there when the snap counts are so low, and Zaccheaus had just one catch for 10 yards in the previous game, Week 5 against Cleveland. Expectations should remain modest for Week 7, even in a favorable matchup against the 1-5 Panthers.