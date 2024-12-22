Olamide Zaccheaus News: Two TDs in comeback win

Zaccheaus caught five of eight targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

The veteran wideout came into the day with zero TDs on the season, but Zaccheaus was a huge part of a dramatic comeback victory, catching scores of four and 49 yards from Jayden Daniels in the fourth quarter, two of five passing TDs on the day for the rookie QB. Dyami Brown also left Sunday's game late with a hamstring injury, which could put Zaccheaus in line for a bigger role in Week 17 against the Falcons, and potentially a second straight revenge game -- he spent 2023 with Philly after his first four NFL campaign came with Atlanta.