Olamide Zaccheaus: Not targeted in Week 3

Zaccheaus failed to draw a target in Monday's 38-33 win over the Bengals.

After Zaccheaus saw three targets in both of the first two games, the veteran wideout was a complete non-factor in Monday's contest. Zaccheaus was on the field for just five of the Commanders' 59 offensive snaps while operating as Washington's No. 6 receiver. Zaccheaus is not a consideration for fantasy purposes as the Commanders visit the Cardinals in Week 4.