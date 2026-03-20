Olisaemeka Udoh headshot

Olisaemeka Udoh News: Signs with Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Cardinals signed Udoh on Friday.

Udoh appeared in all 17 regular-season games with the Titans last season, making three starts. The 29-year-old offensive tackle has made 74 career regular-season appearances across seven seasons, including 22 starts.

Olisaemeka Udoh
Arizona Cardinals
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