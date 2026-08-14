Ollie Gordon News: Impressive with seven carries

Gordon rushed seven times for 39 yards and didn't bring in his only target in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.

Gordon began seeing touches alongside Jaylen Wright during the Dolphins' second possession. The second-year back averaged just 2.8 yards per carry as a rookie in 2025, and Gordon looked particularly impressive Friday while recording nine- and 12-yard runs. He'll continue his battle for the No. 2 running back job with Wright behind De'Von Achane in Miami's second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at home against the Giants.