Ollie Gordon News: Impressive with seven carries
Gordon rushed seven times for 39 yards and didn't bring in his only target in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.
Gordon began seeing touches alongside Jaylen Wright during the Dolphins' second possession. The second-year back averaged just 2.8 yards per carry as a rookie in 2025, and Gordon looked particularly impressive Friday while recording nine- and 12-yard runs. He'll continue his battle for the No. 2 running back job with Wright behind De'Von Achane in Miami's second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at home against the Giants.
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