Olu Fashanu Injury: Questionable for Week 14
Fashanu (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Fashanu, a 2024 first-round pick from Penn State, appears to have sustained a toe injury in the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Seahawks that's put his availability Sunday in jeopardy. The 22-year-old practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, but if he can't play through the issue in Week 14, expect Max Mitchell or Carter Warren to start at left tackle.
