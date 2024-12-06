Fantasy Football
Olu Fashanu

Olu Fashanu Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 6, 2024

Fashanu (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Fashanu, a 2024 first-round pick from Penn State, appears to have sustained a toe injury in the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Seahawks that's put his availability Sunday in jeopardy. The 22-year-old practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, but if he can't play through the issue in Week 14, expect Max Mitchell or Carter Warren to start at left tackle.

Olu Fashanu
New York Jets
More Stats & News
