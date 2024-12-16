Fantasy Football
Olu Oluwatimi Injury: Dealing with multiple injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Head coach Mike Macdonald stated Oluwatimi suffered a knee and quadriceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Packers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Oluwatimi suffered the injuries in the first half and was unable to return to the game. His absence on the offensive line was significant, with Seattle allowing 7.0 sacks to the Packers. His status for Week 16 against the Vikings will likely be clearer as the team gets closer to kickoff for that matchup.

