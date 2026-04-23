Omar Cooper headshot

Omar Cooper News: Selected by Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 8:05pm

The Jets selected Cooper in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Cooper (6-feet, 199 pounds) was a productive player in his fourth season at Indiana, though less so in the prior three years. Cooper's 4.42-second 40-yard dash verified that he has real NFL speed to leverage his otherwise standout ability after the catch. The Jets pass-catcher rotation is suddenly somewhat crowded after adding Cooper and TE Kenyon Sadiq, so it's not clear how many targets will be left after Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell get their reps.

Omar Cooper
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omar Cooper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omar Cooper See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
Yesterday
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
Author Image
Mario Puig
3 days ago
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
7 days ago
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
NFL
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
Author Image
Jim Coventry
8 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
Author Image
John McKechnie
8 days ago