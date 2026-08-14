Omar Cooper News: Two catches in NFL debut

Cooper caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Friday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams got into the game before Cooper at wide receiver, though Cooper promptly made his first catch of the game on the first play of the Jets' second drive. Cooper is expected to work his way ahead of Williams at some point, but the rookie first-round pick out of Indiana will need to earn his starting spot. Cooper will likely remain involved during the Jets' second preseason game, next Friday against the Steelers.