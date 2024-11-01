Omar Speights News: Bigger role coming?

Speights is expected to start Sunday in the place of Troy Reeder (hamstring), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Speights saw his first defensive action of the season in the Rams' Week 8 win over the Vikings, recording four total tackles across 42 snaps (22 defensive and 20 on special teams). Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday that he was "pleased" with Speights' play, suggesting he could be in for a larger role with Reeder sidelined for the immediate future. Expect Speights to serve as the Rams' top left inside linebacker in Week 9 when the team travels to Seattle.