Omar Speights News: Career-high 10 tackles

Speights recorded 10 tackles (three solo) and a pass defended during Sunday's 21-14 win against the Saints.

It was another impressive week on the stat sheet for the undrafted free agent, who has stepped in for Troy Reeder (hamstring), who has yet to return to the field after a stint on injured reserve. If Reeder still isn't ready to return next week, a tough task for Speights is on tap, with Josh Allen and the Bills coming to town.