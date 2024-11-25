Omar Speights News: Continues to play significant role

Speights recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

The 2024 undrafted free agent has now made at least six tackles in three straight games since replacing the injured Troy Reeder (hamstring). Reeder was eligible to return for Sunday night's matchup with the Eagles, but he remained on injured reserve. If he can't return in time for next week's matchup with the Saints, Speights should be in line to play on a majority of the defensive snaps for the fourth game in a row.